‘Resident Alien’ Renewed for Season 2 at Syfy

“Resident Alien” has been renewed for Season 2 at Syfy.

The information comes forward of the primary season finale, which is ready to air on March 31. Based mostly on the Darkish Horse comedian of the identical identify by Peter Hogan and Stephen Parkhouse, “Resident Alien’ follows Harry (Alan Tudyk), an alien that crash lands on Earth and passes himself off as a small-town human physician. Arriving with a secret mission to kill all people, Harry begins off residing a easy life, however issues get a bit rocky when he’s roped into fixing a neighborhood homicide and realizes he must assimilate into his new world.

“With ‘Resident Alien,’ every thing simply got here collectively in good concord – a script by Chris Sheridan that leapt off the web page, a lead efficiency by Alan Tudyk, whose nuance between comedy and menace was pitch good, and a workforce of producers, forged and crew who have been all striving to do one thing nice,” mentioned Lisa Katz, president of scripted content material for NBCUniversal Tv and Streaming. “The attraction of this present transcended the sci-fi style in a manner that enabled us to herald a broader viewers, and because the collection continues we hope to encourage an increasing number of followers to find Harry’s very specific perspective on people.”

Together with Tudyk, the collection additionally stars Sara Tomko, Corey Reynolds, Alice Wetterlund, and Levi Fiehler. Chris Sheridan tailored it for tv and seves as govt producer. Mike Richardson and Keith Goldberg of Darkish Horse Leisure additionally govt produce together with Justin Falvey and Darryl Frank of Amblin TV. David Dobkin govt produced and directed the pilot. Robbie Duncan McNeill govt produces and is producing director. UCP produces in affiliation with Amblin and Darkish Horse.

Per NBCU, the collection premiere has reached 9.3 million viewers throughout all platforms thus far. The primary three episodes of the collection are at the moment out there on Peacock. One other episode will drop each Friday.