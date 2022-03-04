Resident Evil 2, 3 and 7 set launch window for PS5 and Xbox Series: these are the next-gen improvements

Users who have purchased the games for PS4 and Xbox One will be eligible for the update for free.

Although the zombies of Resident Evil They conquered us since their first video game, any graphic improvement is totally welcome. Capcom has realized this and, after starting a series of remakes with which they have revived the initial installments of the franchise, has focused on squeezing the benefits of the next-gen so that Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 3 and Resident Evil 7 look better than ever.

The next-gen versions will be available throughout 2022And it is that the three adventures will land on PS5 and Xbox Series in sometime this year 2022, as announced by the same developer through the official Twitter account of the franchise. This update will be free for all those players who have purchased the PS4 and Xbox One versionsalthough they also promise a patch for pc edition which will graphically enhance all three games at no additional cost.

Focusing on the features of Xbox Series and PS5, from Capcom they affirm that the three titles will have Ray Tracinga high frame rate and audio 3D to facilitate player immersion. In the case of PS5, the particularities of its DualSense in terms of haptic feedback and adaptive triggers.

Resident Evil continues to find itself among most beloved franchises by gamers, so it’s no surprise that the Resident Evil 3 remake continues to hit new sales milestones. But, if we talk about numbers, it is impossible to ignore the popularity of the saga when it comes to one of Capcom’s most profitable brandsas we have seen with the latest financial reports.

Más sobre: Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 3, Resident Evil 7, PS5 y Xbox Series.