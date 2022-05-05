Resident Evil 3 receives a remake by fans that rescues the fixed camera and tank controls, and you can try its demo

If there is one thing that is cool to see within the panorama of amateur development, it is fans creando remakes of your favorite works. Within this type of project, for whatever reason, the name of Resident Evil has always carried a lot of weight, coming to be seen as the first-person remake of its original title.

Today we have to talk about Resident Evil 3 Remake. No, not the Capcom official who so divided fans of the zombie franchise. The news is about a remake made by a single fan who, armed with Unreal Engine 4, wanted to recover the fixed camera angles and tank controls. If you don’t like that, you can change this to be played with the camera over the shoulder, being closer to the Capcom remake.

Like so many other initiatives of this type, it should be noted that this is a half-finished project and that it is still in early phases of its development. Of course, this does not mean that you cannot try it, because its author, Ranj, already has a demo available so that we can take a look at its remake.

According to the developer, this does not have video scenes, but rather focuses purely on the playable and offers around half an hour of content. Keep in mind that it’s buggy and not quite polished, but that doesn’t make this effort any less impressive.

Do you want to know more projects of this style? On the one hand, you have the aforementioned first-person remake of the game that started the saga, which also has a demo. On the other hand, there is also a project to revive Resident Evil Code Veronica. Lastly, it’s not a remake, but the HD texture mod for Resident Evil 4 is one of the coolest fan projects for the Capcom saga. Keep an eye on all these jobs!