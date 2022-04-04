Resident Evil 3 receives the age rating and its launch on PS5 and Xbox Series is approaching

The European PEGI system has not yet picked up Resident Evil 2 and 7 for new generation consoles.

By Sergio Bustos / Updated April 4, 2022, 10:45 13 comments

As Capcom announced a month ago, three great games in the franchise Resident Evil they will reach the new generation of consoles with improved versions. In this way, we can expect that both Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 3 and Resident Evil 7 land on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S, but the question is when they will.

The titles of the legendary horror franchise do not yet have a release date set, although we do know that they will arrive during 2022 to the next-gen. However, the European age classification body has already listed the remake of the third installment for these consoles, as we can see on the system’s official website.

RE 2 and RE 7 are yet to appear on PEGIAppearing on PEGI or other age rating agencies doesn’t guarantee anything for practical purposes, but it does usually indicates that the release is approaching. This is not always the case, however, at the time of writing these lines, neither Resident Evil 2 nor Resident Evil 7 have yet appeared, so the community has begun to speculate that Resident Evil 3 may arrive sooner.

We will have to wait in any case for an official confirmation, although it is worth remembering that it is a free upgrade for owners of games on previous generation consoles. In addition to the visual improvements, progress and save games will be transferable from PS4 and Xbox One, including DLCs. If you don’t have any of the games and you’re hesitating about buying them, we’ll leave you with the Resident Evil 3 review so you can assess for yourself if you’re interested in Capcom’s latest works with the series’ classics.

