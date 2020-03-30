General News

Resident Evil 3 Remake Review (PS4) – Mehmesis | PowerUp

March 30, 2020
1 Min Read




2 hours in the past
Gaming

Depart a remark

PowerUp! – “Resident Evil 2 set the standard for videogame remakes in 2019. Resident Evil three must perform a cautionary story for the pitfalls of videogame remakes in 2020.”



About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment