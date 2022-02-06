Resident Evil 4 Director Hopes Rumored Remake Will Improve Original’s Story

Although Capcom hasn’t said anything about this game yet, that didn’t stop Shinji Mikami from weighing in on it.

By Axel García / Updated February 4, 2022, 23:29 78 comments

No, the Resident Evil 4 remake has not been confirmed by Capcom yet, but Shinji Mikami, the director of the original installment, anticipated a specific wish that he would like to see fulfilled within the rumored remake. As well received as the original has been, Mikami thinks there could still be a lot of improvement in the original. history, which Mikami mentions, only had 3 weeks to write.

Shinji Mikami wrote the RE4 story in just 3 weeks“It would be great if Capcom could do a great job and improve the story, and thus release a good productMikami mentioned in an interview. As we well know, Capcom changed the original story in the RE2 and RE3 remakes, so if RE4 really is in development, past history points to us seeing quite a few changes in Leon’s adventure through Europe.

Recently, an alleged leak of said remake was published, which would confirm the appearance of Albert Wesker, main antagonist of the saga, in this installment. Although this villain was present in the original version of RE4, he did not have a predominant role, being seen only in a couple of scenes.

Confessing that this story was only created in 3 weeks is something impressive, since Resident Evil 4 remains to date as one of the most long of the entire franchise, taking the player through several wildly different locations, from villages to castles, and even an island.

Resident Evil 4 was not only the inspiration installments such as Gears of War, Dead Space, or Mikami’s The Evil Within itself, but it has also been a source of ideas in the world of cinema, as revealed by the director of Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City. The game is also one of the most ports has in existence, being present on 13 different platforms, including Oculus Quest 2.

