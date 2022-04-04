Resident Evil 4 is the game with “less essence of its own” according to its director, but the author of Silent Hill congratulates him

Shinji Mikami and Keiichiro Toyama star in a video where they talk about fear in the video game.

When we talk about Shinji Mikami, it is impossible not to remember the Resident Evil franchise. Something similar happens with Keiichiro Toyama, whose name already takes us mentally to the terrors of Silent Hill. In short, these two creatives have risen as people who know perfectly how to manipulate horror in the video gameand now they have met to talk about their visions in the genre and decisions made in the past.

Really, Resident Evil 4 is the game in which I feel that there is less of its own essenceShinji MikamiIn a new format Released by Bokeh Game Studio, led by Keiichiro Toyama, the developer plans to hold talks to deepen the video game. The first of them has been with the aforementioned Shinji Mikami, who, among other reflections, has dropped that Resident Evil 4 has not had all the ideas thought up by the creator: “Really, Resident Evil 4 is the game in which I feel that there is less own essence“.

I thought what you did was amazing. It was new and set the standards for the TPS genreKeiichiro Toyama“Inside me are Mikami the creator and Mikami the producer“, continues the professional. “When I share ideas, the producer Mikami shuts me up immediately. He tells me that no one will like that, that I should quit. Over time, you end up having a split personality.” Despite this, Toyama does nothing but applaud Mikami’s work and mentions the impressive sales rate he showed.

“When I was making Forbidden Siren, Resident Evil 4 was released around that time and his numbers were crazyToyama recalls. And, to Mikami’s reply that his game it was not pure terrorthe author of Silent Hill reflects on what was achieved with those bases: “That may be true, but I thought what you did was incredible. It was new and it set the standards for the TPS genre. It was new and it was selling well. I felt a little jealous of what I wouldn’t be able to do something like that“.

Of course, both creatives have left a indelible mark in the industry. As for his current works, we can safely say that Resident Evil 4 is still very popular with the public, as its VR version is already the best seller in the history of Meta Quest. On the other hand, Keiichiro Toyama continues in the horror genre with Bokeh Game Studio and will show that he can still make our hair stand on end with Slitterhead.

More about: Shinji Mikami, Keiichiro Toyama, Resident Evil 4, Silent Hill and Bokeh Game Studio.