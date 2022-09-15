Resident Evil 4 Remake confirms its launch on PS4, what about Xbox One and Nintendo Switch?

The next remake of Resident Evil 4 unexpectedly coming to ps4 and to new generation consoles.

Producer Yoshiaki Hirabayashi, who announced it during a Capcom presentation at the Tokyo Game Show, explained that the game was in development for PS4, but did not mention any version for Xbox One or Switch.

Hirabayashi added that in next month’s Resident Evil Showcase more details about the game will be given.

Resident Evil 4 Remake was initially announced for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC with a view to a release next year. The game will apparently introduce some fundamental changes to the gameplay of the original, and it appears to connect with Resident Evil Village.