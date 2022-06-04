Resident Evil 4: Remake seems faithful to the original, but already shows some differences in this comparative video

Capcom’s development was one of the surprises of yesterday’s State of Play and it already has a release date.

Although its presentation had been speculated for months, even years, the announcement of Resident Evil 4: Remake, which brings back to a new generation of players one of the most beloved survival-horrors, was still a surprise for all of us. in Spain. The video game was shown to the public with a short trailer but rich in material that already allows some comparisons to be made with the original release.

Through a work by El Analista de Bits, we can see how faithful Capcom’s development seems to want to be compared to the title released in 2005, although the comparison seems to be made with some of the latest revisions of the production for consoles.

In a statement published shortly after the presentation of Resident Evil 4: Remake, the company claimed to want to offer a new experience to the user, but preserving the essence of the original adventure. The comparison makes it clear that they are on the right track, letting us walk through places identified in the development of 2005, but with the logical modernization of the graphics, character modeling included.

However, El Analista de Bits discovers, it does begin to notice some unpublished incorporations, such as a scene in which León speaks with the president of the United States, which agrees with Capcom’s statements of reframe your storyso the most veterans will also find an attractive plot to get their hands on Resident Evil 4: Remake en 2023 para PC, PS5 y Xbox Series X|S.

Until March 24 of next year there is still a lot of fabric to cut. We will have to be attentive to new survival-horror multimedia materials to continue investigating its differences compared to the original, as well as future interviews with Capcom. After the acclaimed remake of Resident Evil 2, and the also applauded modernization work of Resident Evil 3, there is a great desire to know the result of this development.

3D Games Discord

More about: Resident Evil 4: Remake, Resident Evil, Resident Evil 4 and Capcom.