Resident Evil 4 Remake? Street Fighter VI? Capcom launches a mysterious countdown to a new announcement

The Japanese company has published on its official website a counter that ends on February 21.

February 14, 2022, 08:52

As a good Valentine’s Day, from Capcom They have tried to give their fans a gift with a surprise that we did not expect to start the week. The Japanese company continues to enjoy good commercial results with its latest releases, but it seems that they have more to announce soon.

As we can see for ourselves if we take a look at its official website, Capcom has started a one week countdown to reveal something once finished. Right now there are less than seven days left, and if we do the math, the counter will finish the monday february 21 at 06:00 in the Spanish peninsular time.

RE 4 Remake is one of the most rumoredNothing can be seen in the domain other than the data in white on a dark background, but the community has already begun to wonder if it may be a big announcement related to a new video game of some important saga of the company. The one that has been repeated the most in the conversations is a hypothetical Resident Evil 4 Remake which, according to numerous reports, would take time to prepare and would be scheduled for this year.

Other proper names are those related to the 35th anniversary of the Street Fighter saga, which is celebrated this year and could leave us with the appearance of Street Fighter VIor even Hideaki Itsuno’s next project, which is in development and could be something new as well as something from a known franchise, being another installment of Devil May Cry or Dragon’s Dogma 2 two potential ads.

Waiting to find out what it is about, about the latter it goes without saying that Itsuno himself has insisted that we be vigilant for this 2022, so we cannot rule it out despite the fact that the remake of the fourth installment of Resident Evil is what more is sounding during the last weeks. The very director of the original, Shinji Mikamispoke about it just ten days ago, hoping that the story of the classic title would be improved in some way.

