Resident Evil 7 continues to sweep sales, achieving a multimillion-dollar figure while Village follows in its wake

The Capcom title has reached 11 million units sold.

Without a doubt, the Resident Evil saga enjoys incredible health in terms of units sold. This is demonstrated by the latest update in sales that Capcom has made of its video games in the list of Platinum Titles as of June 30 where it can be seen that Resident Evil 7 has reached a new mark in sales.



Resident Evil 7 has sold 11 million units while Village 6.4 million

Resident Evil 7 is the title of the franchise that has sold the most in history, reaching the incredible number of 11 million all over the world. Its sequel Village has gone on to get in total 6.4 million of units, that is, 300,000 more than the previous report.

Capcom best selling games

1. Monster Hunter World – 18.3 million

2. Resident Evil 7 – 11 million

3. Monster Hunter Rise – 10.3 million

4. Resident Evil 2 Remake – 10 million

5. Monster Hunter World Iceborne – 9.5 million

6. Resident Evil 5 – 8.3 million

7. Resident Evil 6 – 8.3 million

8. Street Fighter V – 6.6 million

9. Resident Evil Village – 6.4 million

10. Street Fighter II – 6.3 million

11. Devil May Cry 5 – 5.7 million

12. Resident Evil 3 Remake – 5.4 million

With the Resident Evil Village: Shadows of Rose expansion on the way, I’m sure units will follow going up in heaps Resident Evil 2 Remake is still unstoppable and already has 10 million units, while the Resident Evil 3 Remake has sold a total of 5.4 million all over the world.

At the moment Capcom has prepared as star launch for in a few months the desired Resident Evil 4 Remake, whose sales will surely be as high if the title is as good as the original. For now, you can take a look at Álvaro Castellano’s analysis of Resident Evil 7 on his day, an experience that he cataloged as “Incredible”.

Más sobre: Resident Evil VII, Resident Evil Village, Resident Evil 2 Remake, Resident Evil, Resident Evil 3 Remake y Resident Evil 4 Remake.