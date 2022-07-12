Resident Evil 7 is so scary that 1 in 10 players don’t make it past the first cutscene

Data from in-game trophies on PlayStation indicates that 9% did not start controlling Ethan.

Resident Evil 7 was published on PC, PlayStation and Xbox in January 2017, but five years later we are still learning some curiosities about the horror game from Capcom which has become one of the best sellers in the history of the Japanese company.

As they well collect in Millenium, fans have realized that, looking at the PlayStation trophies registry on the occasion of its premiere in the new generation of consoles, 9% of players didn’t get past the first cutscenethat is to say, that they have started it and have put themselves at the controls but they have abandoned it before the corresponding trophy pops up once we go to Louisiana.

They are people who have started it but have not played more than two minutesObviously this may be due to different reasons, although what is clear is that fear will have been one of the most important for several users who have preferred to either park it or return it. And it is that nearly one in ten players He hasn’t gotten a grip on Ethan after the first scene. It must be made clear that these players have started the game, since it is necessary to start recording data on the trophies, so it is ruled out that they are people who have simply bought it and have not yet played it.

In that first scene we discovered the protagonist watching two videos sent by his wife on a laptop. In the first he tells her that he will be home soon, but in the second he urges her not to wait or go looking for her. Or the mia winters look It has been too much for this group of players or they have thought better of it before playing.

As we have mentioned, the title has recently made the leap to PS5 and Xbox Series X | S with an improved version that has been accompanied by a free parking for PC. If you want to know how our experience with the game was, we encourage you to read the review of Resident Evil 7 in which Álvaro Castellano confirms that it has a very successful terrifying atmosphere.

