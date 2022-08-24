Resident Evil 7 was going to be a game as a service with micropayments and multiplayer, but the idea did not come to fruition

The game’s executive producer Jun Takeuchi lobbied to remove such features.

It often happens that initial plans of various projects are usually far from how they end up reaching the market, and luckily it has been like that with Resident Evil 7 because it has been a complete success for Capcom. The initial plans of the Japanese company was to make a game as a service with micropayments and multiplayerbut the idea did not progress.

The Resident Evil 7 Executive Producer Jun Takeuchi, has spoken with Shinji Mikami on Biohazard’s official YouTube channel. It turns out that Capcom had initial plans to add multiplayer features with micropayments and turn it into a game as a service, but Takeuchi’s entry into the project changed everything, as summarized by VGC. Note that the video is hidden, so it cannot be found manually.

The executive producer tells how it was what they initially asked for: “They told us ‘do this, do that’, it was very hard for the directors at that time. online multiplayer‘ this, ‘downloadable content’ that. ‘Continuous service games! Microtransactions! Make a Resident Evil game that ticks all those boxes,” he says from Capcom.

The idea of ​​multiplayer quickly diedJun Takeuchi, Executive Producer of RE 7The executive goes on to talk about the changes he made when he joined the project: “First, we decided that Resident Evil’s roots are in horror. We talk a lot about it. The idea of ​​multiplayer quickly died. We worked our way down the list, cutting back, until we had marketing’s worst nightmare: a run-of-the-mill single-player horror game. And that’s how we ended up.”

behind this story the rest has been history, and never better said because Resident Evil 7 is the best-selling game in the saga. It should also be noted that other successful titles in the saga such as Resident Evil 2 and 3 received the new generation updates. If you want to know how we receive this title from 3DJuegos, we invite you to read the analysis of Resident Evil 7, carried out by Álvaro Castellano.

