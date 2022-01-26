Resident Evil and Monster Hunter are unstoppable: Capcom closes the quarter with positive results

The two franchises give the highest number of sales for the company, including previous deliveries.

Although it has not released any new games during the last quarter of 2021, there is no doubt that Capcom It has had a good year in sales. Back in November we told you that Resident Evil 7 and Monster Hunter: World stood out as the company’s two great successes, and it seems that the trend continues to show that both franchises are extremely important for Capcom.

Capcom sales have increased by 35.9%This is how we see it again in a recent financial report of the company, which corresponds to the results of the last 9 months of 2021. Looking at the most general, Capcom confirms that its sales have increased by 35,9% compared to the same time period last year, something that is reflected in the distribution of 25.8 million units in company titles.

Part of this success is thanks to the aforementioned franchises, since Capcom affirms that the sales of Resident Evil Village and Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin continue to show a good performance in the market. In addition, it should be noted that the arrival of Monster Hunter Rise on PC has been a big push in the sales of the title, which has added even more players to that already millionaire figure.

We must also not forget that the fame of the latest Resident Evil title has also splashed previous deliveries of the saga, and that is why Resident Evil 7 reached a new sales milestone back in October. Of course, Capcom has made great profits thanks to these two IPs, and it seems that it intends to continue expanding the experience of players with plans that include remakes, DLC and more in several of its most iconic franchises.