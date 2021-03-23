Resident Evil: Capcom celebrates 25th anniversary by announcing an event for next April

Today marks 25 years since the first Resident Evil was released. Without a doubt, a historic event for one of the most influential sagas in the history of the video game industry. And unsurprisingly, Capcom has joined the celebration with the rest of the fans from around the world.

In this way, and among other details that we will review below, the company has announced a new event in the saga for next April. It is expected that in this new showcase will arrive news of Resident Evil Village. But Capcom hasn’t really confirmed what its content will be. What it has done is confirm that there will be surprises.

The #ResidentEvil25thAnniversary begins today! The next Resident Evil Showcase goes live in April – catch up on the latest showcase info, an open beta for Resident Evil Re:Verse, and more! 🌿 https://t.co/lq7EZi8MEI pic.twitter.com/RBfAVSwlmP — Resident Evil (@RE_Games) March 22, 2021

As you can see, the news has come through a publication in the official account of the saga and Twitter. This affirms that the anniversary has only started today, and anticipates some of the news that is yet to come. This is the text that accompanies the publication:

On the other hand, the message leads us to a more complete publication that we can find on the Capcom website. Here’s what the company has to say about the upcoming April event:

“We don’t want to spoil any surprises, so we’ll let all of you speculate on what this next presentation might contain.”.

Finally, it has also been confirmed that both Resident Evil Village and Resident Evil 7 Biohazard Gold Edition will be coming to Google Stadia. In the case of Village, in addition, the launch will take place on the same day as the rest of the platforms (May 7, 2021).

For its part, RE7 will be available for free to Stadia Pro subscribers from April 1 or as a separate purchase on the same day. The beta dates for Resident Evil Re: Verse have also been revealed, as well as the Village requirements on PC. You have all the information on the subject in this other article.