Resident Evil dates its live action series on Netflix and shares several unpublished posters

Until now, the platform had revealed the plot of the series and the leading actors.

Although it’s been years Resident Evil crossed the borders of the video game, there is no doubt that the last few months have given us several reasons to enjoy its proposal in other formats. From the film Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City released in November and until the animation series Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness, we’ve had zombies for quite a while.

Resident Evil live-action series is coming to Netflix on July 14But the thing does not end here, because its live action series It has already set a date for its premiere on Netflix. If you are interested in following the franchise from all its aspects, keep in mind that this live-action will be available from July 14. And, to celebrate such news, the producers have also shared various posters with which a bloody history is emphasized.

After all, the series will take us 14 years after the global apocalypse of Resident Evil. Here, Jade Wesker tries to survive as best he can in a world invaded by infected creatures, although this panorama is not enough to silence his obsession with his past in New Raccoon City. A city that represents her father’s connections to the Umbrella corporation and what happened to his sister Billie.

Until now, only a brief teaser of the series had been revealed, although we also knew the actors who will bring this version of Resident Evil to life. Now, with a date on the horizon, we just need to test our patience to discover Jade’s story in New Raccoon City.

