Resident Evil Netflix Series Plans To Introduce Lady Dimitrescu And More Iconic Characters

The production’s showrunner, Andrew Dabb, wants to take a different approach to the characters depending on the events of the series.

Netflix has already released its Resident Evil live action series which, after several trailers ranging from the dark to the bloody, has shown us a version very different to what we knew in video games. Production has already accumulated negative reviews by viewers, but that doesn’t stop its showrunner, Andrew Dabbimagine the content that would introduce in a supposed second season.

These characters have spent their lives fighting these outbreaks. What happens when you lose?Andrew DabbBecause, as we read in Polygon, Dabb already dreams of featuring some of the most iconic faces of the video game franchise: “The question is, how do people change?” the showrunner begins, “There are characters we haven’t seen in a while: Jill Valentine o Claire Redfield as examples of it. How do they react to today with all these things happening? “He explains in reference to the events of the series.

After all, introducing these characters into the universe created by Netflix forces us to adapt some situations: “An equally interesting question, if not more, is what happens 14 years, 15 years, 16 years in the future when that What were they trying to prevent happened?These characters have spent their lives fighting these outbreaks. What happens when you lose?How does it look?”

Adding to this, Dabb lists some of his favorite choices for the series: “Throughout the series, I want to bring it all,” comments the showrunner, “Left to my own devices, I want to Lady DI want the plant-monster, I want it all. I want everything judiciously and responsibly over time.”

Yet a new season has not been confirmed of the Resident Evil series on Netflix, and we cannot guarantee that it will be produced. After all, the production premiered with mixed reviews from specialized critics, while the general public has ended up giving it one of the worst scores on the entire platform.

