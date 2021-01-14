Resident Evil presents a mysterious multiplayer title and you can now sign up for its beta

Good afternoon is staying for fans of video games who like the saga Resident Evil. After announcing a big Resident Evil Village event for next week, Capcom has also confirmed that a new multiplayer title is coming to the franchise.

The normal thing would be to think that it is a mode for the Village itself, but the fact that PS4 and Xbox One are mentioned as the native versions of the title, would rule it out. Furthermore, Capcom’s own announcement indicates that this is something completely new. In any case, the company has announced that it is now possible to sign up for the beta of this mysterious game.

You can sign up for a closed beta test to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Resident Evil (PS4/XBO) “More details for this game will be revealed during the Resident Evil Showcase starting at 5AM (EST) / 2AM (PST) on January 21, 2021!”https://t.co/KA6rK7DiRl pic.twitter.com/Q6fKtfw1PP – Nibel (@Nibellion) January 14, 2021

The information, which has been echoed by the Twitter user @Nibellion, comes from the official website of Resident Evil Village, which could indicate that, even being an independent game, it could well be an accompaniment to Village (something like RE: Resistance with RE3).

In any case, and as we said, it is now possible to sign up for the beta of this mysterious project. This is all the information Capcom has given about it:

“Sign up for a closed beta test celebrating the 25th anniversary of Resident Evil! The closed beta test will be on PS4 and Xbox One! Please review the terms and conditions before registering. More details on this game will be revealed during the Resident Evil Showcase starting at 5AM (EST) / 2AM (PST) on January 21, 2021! “.

Finally, it is important to comment that the Capcom website makes it clear that the title can also be played on PS5 and Xbox Series X, although it will really be through backward compatibility with PS4 and Xbox One. We will leave doubts about what type of project it is exactly. next Thursday, January 21 at 11 a.m. (Spanish peninsular time).