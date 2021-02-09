Resident Evil reboot now has a release date

At the end of 2020, it was announced that the film reboot of Resident Evil he had already finished his filming. Great news, taking into account the current situation we are living with with the coronavirus pandemic (and the great havoc it has caused to the industry).

However, at no point was it revealed when the film would be released. And although today we still do not know exactly how it will happen, the date has finally been made official. In this way, we can confirm that the film will be released on September 3, 2021.

That’s a wrap in Raccoon City. 🎬

diREcted by Johannes Roberts pic.twitter.com/9HdIf7shs2 — Resident Evil (@ResidentEvil) December 28, 2020

The point is, this premiere comes in a busy (and anniversary) year for Capcom’s acclaimed franchise, which also includes the May release of Resident Evil Village, the recently announced Resident Evil Re: Verse (a new multiplayer experience) and the animated series coming to Netflix.

In any case, the information, which has been revealed by the Deadline medium, does not indicate if the premiere will be worldwide, or if that date of September 3 corresponds only to the North American market. Although taking into account the franchise, it is very likely that we are talking about a global premiere.

As for the film itself, we know that it will be set in 1998 “on a fateful night in Raccoon City”. Additionally, it will star Kaya Scodelario (Maze Runner) as Claire Redfield, Hannah John-Kamen (Ant-Man and the Wasp) as Jill Valentine, Robbie Amell (Subir) as Chris Redfield, Tom Hopper (The Umbrella Academy) as Albert Wesker. , Avan Jogia (Zombieland: Double Tap) as Leon S. Kennedy and Neal McDonough (Yellowstone) as William Birkin.

Likewise, it is to be expected that the film returns to the origins of the saga, betting on the purest terror. Here’s what director Johannes Roberts had to say about it