Resident Evil Village already has a release date

During Capcom’s official broadcast of Resident Evil Village, the developer made a number of announcements, including an official release date, a new exclusive PlayStation 5 demo, and expanding the launch console lineup to include PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. .

Resident Evil Village will officially launch on May 7, 2021, with pre-orders starting today. When Capcom first announced Resident Evil Village, formerly known as Resident Evil 8, the company only announced that it would be released on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC.

Now Capcom has announced that, alongside next-gen systems, Resident Evil Village will launch on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on the same day as PS5 and Series X. Something Capcom previously said it was trying, but was unable to confirm.

Additionally, PS4 owners will receive a free digital upgrade to the PS5 version, and Xbox Smart Delivery will automatically update the Xbox One version for Series X.

As usual, Capcom announced multiple versions of Resident Evil Village, from a standard edition to a Collector’s Edition complete with a collector’s box and statue of Chris. These Resident Evil Village pre-order details were previously leaked, but are now official.

Current PS5 owners will also be able to try out an exclusive Resident Evil Village demo today. Producer Pete Fabiano says the demo is not a part of the endgame, but a totally unique experience.

In fact, instead of playing as Ethan Winters, the protagonist of Resident Evil 7 and Village, players will take control of a character named “Maiden.” Fabiano says that the demo has no combat, but just like Resident Evil 7: Beginning Hour, the events of the demo will likely tie into the events of Resident Evil Village in some way.

The Maiden demo is exclusive to the PS5, and Fabiano says a different demo will be released for other consoles at a later date sometime in the spring.