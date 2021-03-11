Resident Evil Village: Capcom warns of false emails about Early Access to the game

Capcom is alerting Resident Evil fans due to a series of emails with “invitations to Early Access” of Resident Evil Village, since they are fake and a fraud.

In an email sent by Capcom, the company warns that whoever has received an Early Access invitation to the game must not accept since they are attempts to get their data by a corporation. It occurs shortly after Capcom has been the victim of a major hack.

According to Capcom, the sender is shown as:

“no-reply(at)capcom(dot)com”

Below we translate Capcom’s notice email in this regard:

Greetings, We hope you are all well. We send this message because we are aware that emails are being received pretending to be invitations to Resident Evil Village “Early Access”. The sender’s address is displayed as “no-reply (at) capcom (dot) com”. We want to inform you that these messages are NOT from Capcom and appear to be attempts made by some corporation. If you have received the message, do not download any files or reply, and delete it immediately. If you are unsure of any communication from Capcom, please contact us directly to verify.

Resident Evil Village will be released on May 7 this year and with the date getting closer and closer, the scammers seem to be taking advantage of the enthusiasm of the fans. So if you have any mail that appears to be coming from Capcom, be careful. All of this adds to the major leaks about the game’s plot.