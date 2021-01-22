Resident Evil Village confirms PS4 and Xbox One versions and next-gen free update

The Capcom team working on the development of Resident Evil Village (Resident Evil 8) announced it as a next-gen exclusive on PS5 and Xbox Series X, in addition to PC, although they later promised that they would try to make the game reach the previous generation of PS4 and Xbox One as well.

Well, during the broadcast of the first Resident Evil Showcase producer Pete Fabiano has confirmed that, indeed, the game will also reach the last generation from day one. The release date has been set for May 7, 2021 on all announced platforms.

Also, there will be free upgrade from one generation to the next. The title on PlayStation 4 will give access to a digital version on PS5, while on Xbox it will make use of the Smart Delivery system.

The game is now available for pre-order, giving access to two exclusive contents: a Mr. Raccoon accessory to decorate a shotgun and the Survival Pack (includes pistol ammunition, shotgun ammunition, a medicine and a pick).

In the case of opting for the Deluxe edition, the traumatic pack will be included, which includes souvenirs such as the “Samurai Edge” weapon, the Mr. Everywhere accessory, a screen filter, special music for the storage room and many more objects that will amplify your experience with Resident Evil Village.