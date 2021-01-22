Resident Evil Village Multiplayer RE: VERSE Officially Announced

As part of Capcom’s Resident Evil Village streaming, Capcom producer Tsuyoshi Kanda revealed that as part of Resident Evil’s 25th anniversary, a special multiplayer game called Resident Evil RE: Verse it will be free for anyone who purchases Resident Evil Village.

RE: Verse is a competitive multiplayer mode in which up to four players will play as one of several iconic Resident Evil characters. While the full roster has not been revealed, the trailer shows stars such as Chris Redfield, Jill Valentine, Leon S. Kennedy, and Claire Valentine; as well as enemies like Nemesis and even Jack Baker from Resident Evil 7. Other characters featured, this time in the game’s main art, include HUNK and Ada Wong, though who knows how many more characters will be available when RE: Verse launches. .

The beta for selected Resident Evil Ambassadors is scheduled to begin soon, so if you are part of the program and have been chosen to test the beta, please wait for your invitation in the next few days.

Capcom has had Resident Evil multiplayer modes in the past. Most recently with the release of Resident Evil 3 Remake, when Capcom released a special game called Resident Evil Resistance.

While Resistance is an asymmetric multiplayer game that pits four players against a mastermind, RE: Seeing yourself on the surface seems simpler and based on Umbrella Corps-style combat, one of the worst titles in the franchise. Maybe RE: Seeing yourself will reverse that bad taste in your mouth that these competitive online titles have generally left behind.