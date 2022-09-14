Resident Evil Village, RE 7 and other well-remembered chapters will be released on Nintendo Switch via the cloud

Nintendo’s strategy also includes the premiere of the remakes of Resident Evil 2 and 3.

The last Nintendo Direct has left us with a good handful of reasons to expect a great winter with Nintendo Switch. One of the many announcements of the Japanese company refers to the arrival of several games of Resident Evil to the hybrid, which will allow us to enjoy the survival horror of the remakes of Resident Evil 2 and 3, as well as Resident Evil 7 and Resident Evil 8: Village with cloud versions.

The cloud version of Resident Evil Village will be released on Nintendo Switch on October 28Starting with the closest project in time, the Nintendo event has confirmed the release of Resident Evil 8: Village for the next October 28which will be accompanied by a Winters Expansion dated for the December 2. In addition, from the Big N they also invite us to experience the ‘Cloud Version’ through a demo which can be downloaded right now from the eShop.

And what else can we expect from this collaboration between the Capcom and Nintendo saga? Apparently, Nintendo Switch users will be able to entertain themselves in 2022 with the cloud versions of Resident Evil 7 and the remakes of Resident Evil 2 and 3. Although the Nintendo Direct has not detailed a release date for these projects, since the Big N assures that they will be available sometime this year.

Leaving aside the Resident Evil saga, it is important to note that this Nintendo Direct has also shared news related to other franchises beloved by gamers. We are talking about surprises such as the brief presentation of Pikmin 4, an unpublished gameplay of Bayonetta 3 or the preview of the new Zelda, which already has an official title.

