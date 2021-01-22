Resident Evil Village: Re: Verse Mode and Deluxe Edition details leaked

A listing from the Humble Bundle store has revealed that Resident Evil Village will feature a mode called Re: Verse. More details have also been revealed on the bonuses that the deluxe edition of the game will introduce ahead of today’s Resident Evil Showcase broadcast.

He usuario de Twitter Edward_Outcast discovered the leak for the first time and posted it on Twitter. The description they’ve captured comes from the Humble Bundle store page for Resident Evil Village, which is still available at the time of writing. The description mentions that both versions of the game will include a new mode called Re: Verse. It is not yet clear if it is a multiplayer mode or something else, but the description refers to a possible “end of service”, so its availability suggests it well.

“Details of the operational period of Resident Evil Re: Verse, including the beginning of availability and any potential announcements related to the end of the service, can be found on the official website”says the description. “Please note that depending on the timing of your Resident Evil Village purchase, Resident Evil Re: Verse may no longer be available and / or the title may be available through other means in the future.”.

The description also links to a Re: Verse website, which is not yet available. The store page also lists the contents of the Deluxe Edition of the game. Players who purchase the Deluxe Edition will get the ‘Trauma Pack’ that contains “el arma Samurai Edge”, he “accesorio Mr. Everywhere”, “a screen filter” and “Special background music for the security room.”.

There is also a bundle of bonus items available for players who pre-order any edition of the game. This includes a Mr. Racoon weapon charm, a survival resource pack, and a Resident Evil Village mini soundtrack.

We also have a brief information describing the premise of the game “Set a few years after the horrific events in the acclaimed Resident Evil 7, the new story begins with Ethan Winters and his wife Mia living peacefully in a new location, free from their past nightmares.”, it reads. “Just as they are building their new life together, tragedy strikes them once again.”.

The Resident Evil Showcase was announced last week and will take place today at 11:00 p.m. PST. We can enjoy the first real gameplay, as well as news regarding the saga in general.