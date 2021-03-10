Resident Evil Village reveals the weight it will occupy on PS5

On May 7, 2021, one of the most anticipated games of the year will hit the market: Resident Evil Village. The new numbered installment of the Capcom saga is preparing to land on PS5, Xbox Series X / S, PC and even PS4 and Xbox One.

But … how much will the game occupy on our hard drives? It is still a mystery on certain platforms, but the GB that we will need to download the title on PlayStation 5 has just been revealed. And we are talking about a more than interesting figure: only 27,325 GB. Keep reading and we will tell you all the details.

As indicated by Wccftech, the information has been disclosed by PlayStation Game Size. And as they themselves comment in the tweet (which you can see below), it is likely that the download does not include the multiplayer mode Re: Verse, which as we know (from the Xbox Series S version), will occupy around 15 GB.

Also, the message clearly specifies that this is the weight of the game without the release day patch. And we already know that, in these cases, the patch can be as large (or even larger) than the base title. In any case, we will have doubts two days before, since the preload will be available from May 5, 2021.

On the other hand, and according to previous leaks, the game will occupy less on PS5 than on Xbox Series S. And although it is not clear what the reason is, apparently with Control, it could be due to the compression system used by the Sony console , in front of the Xbox system.