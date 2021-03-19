Resident Evil Village Second Demo Will Include Endgame Content

Yesterday we told you that Resident Evil Village and Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade will be present at a new PlayStation event to be held this weekend in Japan. And today, more news has arrived regarding what Capcom will reveal about the long-awaited Survival Horror.

Thus, it has been confirmed that there will be a second demo before the launch of the game (scheduled for next May 7, 2021), as well as that it will include content from the final game. The latter, a very important detail considering that it was not the case of Maiden, the first and so far only demonstration (for PS5).

The information, which has been echoed by the Gamingbolt medium, has been confirmed by Alex Aniel, Japanese commercial manager of Limited Run Games, which has discovered Some new details over Village thanks to the latest Weekly Famitsu.

And beyond the information on the second demo, Aniel also comments that other exhibition events are planned for both Resident Evil Village and the 25th anniversary of the series. However, at no time have the dates been specified. What is clear is that Capcom intends to continue leaving brushstrokes so that, in no month, we will forget the launch.

Capcom also confirms in Famitsu that the next Resident Evil Village demo after MAIDEN will feature a portion taken from the final game, unlike MAIDEN, which is purely a visual demo that was meant to be a technical showcase.#REBHFun — Alex Aniel (@cvxfreak) March 17, 2021

Remember that Resident Evil Village will come to PS5, Xbox Series X, PC, PS4 and Xbox One. At the moment, a version of Nintendo Switch is not expected, although it must be remembered that the Nintendo console ended up having a version of RE 7 through Cloud.

In any case, this Village will take place precisely after the events of Resident Evil 7. And, indeed, the protagonist will be Ethan Winters, who has traveled to a remote village dominated by werewolves and vampires.