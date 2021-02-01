Resident Evil Village: Spoilers are being leaked

Resident Evil Village It will be released in May, but it seems like a lot of spoilers are leaking online. So be careful from now on if you don’t want to be surprised.

As reported in Eurogamer, Capcom is deleting leaked online videos of Resident Evil Village. They are not just videos of the demo already available, but brand new scenes showing confrontations with Lady Alcina Dimitrescu.

These leaks, which have not been detailed, come from a supposed early version of the game, and would be related to the massive theft of data from Capcom.

Last November, Capcom was the victim of a major theft / hack by a group of hackers called Ragnar Locker.

Yesterday we had terrible news: a few days after getting our first look at Resident Evil Village: actress Jeanette Maus, voice actress, screenwriter and actress we met in the shown fragment of the game as one of the witches, has passed away at the age 39 years old due to a host of diseases, among which was, unfortunately, COVID-19.

If you want to know more about the demo, we invite you to take a look at our impressions.