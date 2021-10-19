Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon Town Debuts Poster and New Glance With Director Remark

This movie guarantees to be essentially the most devoted adaptation of the saga made up to now at the giant display.

By means of Axel García / Up to date 20 October 2021, 00:51

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon Town shocked us a couple of days in the past with its first trailer, which recovers the essence of Capcom video video games. Now, Sony Photos launched yet one more video, the place we will recognize a new glance of this undertaking, together with some feedback from its director, Johannes Roberts, and the reputable poster for the movie was once additionally unveiled.

It is a horror film, created with a love for video gamesJohannes Roberts“This can be a very adaptation fell of the Resident Evil video video games, “mentioned the director.” It is a tale of origins, the place we meet all of the iconic characters of the video games “, one thing that we already verified with the affirmation of Leon, Claire, Jill and Chris.

In keeping with Roberts, each and every scene options main points observed within the sport. From the Spencer mansion and the police station, to smaller main points just like the hamburger of the motive force that looks originally of Resident Evil 2.

In conjunction with that new glance, Sony Photos additionally showcased the poster of the film for the primary time. In it, we see the actors and actresses who will play the well-known characters of the franchise: Kaya Scodelario (Claire), Hannah John-Kamen (Jill), Robbie Amell (Chris), Tom Hopper (Wesker) and Avan Jogia (Leon) .

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon Town is stuffed with references, and within the phrases of its director, “this is a horror film created with a love for video games.” It’ll be launched solely in theaters, the following November 24 in the US, and December 30 in Spain.

