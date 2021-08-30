Resident Evil Welcome to Raccoon Town in photos: that is Claire Redfield and Leon S. Kennedy

The brand new Resident Evil film presentations a primary take a look at its protagonists and settings.

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon Town, the brand new horror movie according to the a success Capcom collection that guarantees to be true to the survival horror essence of video video games, transferring clear of the Resident Evil movies via Paul W. Anderson.

This film has not anything to do with the former onesJohannes Roberts“This film truly has not anything to do with the former ones,” stated Welcome to Raccoon Town director Johannes Roberts. “We’ve got sought to go back to video games and create a movie this is a lot scarier, as an alternative of the motion and science fiction taste of previous RE motion pictures, “provides the filmmaker. To make this imaginative and prescient a truth, he took specific inspiration from Resident Evil 2 Remake:” I sought after to seize its tone and aesthetic. “

Roberts notes that RE’s earlier movies had been “very brilliant and brilliant, whilst this movie is darkish and gloomy.” All their motion takes position at evening. “It rains continuously and the town is shrouded in a fog…. I used to be impressed so much via movies like The Exorcist, Do not Glance Now or The Shining”, he provides. “Not anything on this town feels technologically complex. It is extra find it irresistible’s ruined“.

The protagonists don’t seem to be easy cosplay of the characters of the online gameJohannes RobertsSome other nice reference has been Attack at the thirteenth district police station, because the director of Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon Town assures that the construction of the movie is very similar to that of this film vintage. At the protagonists of the motion, Roberts makes it transparent that they don’t seem to be “easy cosplay of characters with the similar hair and costumes because the protagonists of the video games.” Such a lot Claire Redfield como Leon S. Kennedy will play a significant function within the historical past of the movie.

“All through the casting procedure it was once crucial to seek out the individuals who include the spirit and effort of the protagonists that we needed to take to the films. As a result of I feel that, in maximum online game variations to the cinema, you typically search for any individual who bodily resembles the characters of the sport, in search of an equivalent haircut or their garments, with out seeking to give the audience what the films They do higher than video games, which is to create a third-dimensional persona that you’ll be able to hook up with and imagine in. “

In those first pictures we will see the actress Kaya Scodelario within the function of Claire Redfield, and Avan Jogia as Leon S. Kennedy. Then again we even have Tom Hopper as Albert Wesker, Robbie Amell as Chris Redfield, Nathan Dales as Brad Vickers, and Hannah John-Kamen taking part in Jill Valentine. After a liberate extend of only some weeks, the brand new Resident Evil film opens in theaters on November 24.

