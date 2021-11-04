Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon Town releases new trailer and advances its unlock date

To begin with, Europeans had been going to have to attend till December 30, 2021 to benefit from the premiere of Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon Town, the cinematic reboot of this magnificent Capcom online game saga. However these days, at the side of a brand new trailer for the long-awaited film, Sony Photos has showed that they’ve rectified relating to this resolution.

In different phrases, the premiere has been complex and, in any case, we can see it similtaneously the American citizens: it is going to be subsequent November 26, 2021. This is similar date as Venicefrenia, a movie that has been moved to subsequent yr. You’ll be able to see the new advance subsequent:

Evil can’t be contained🧟‍♂‍. Uncover the brand new trailer of #ResidentEvil: #BienvenidosaRaccoonCity. Solely in theaters November 26. %.twitter.com/MAeHTEwtqN – Sony Photos Spain (@sonypictures_es) November 4, 2021

As you’ll be able to see, the trailer recovers some scenes that we had already noticed in the past, however additionally upload different moments. In the end, it is extremely transparent what the point of interest of the movie can be, which resemble video games like now we have by no means noticed sooner than (no longer even with the unique 2002 film).

That suggests we will be able to see some recreation occasions combined like Resident Evil (the primary, mansion and primary zombie incorporated, as an example) and Resident Evil 2, with Leon and Claire on the police station and the illusion of Lickers. As well as, the trailer presentations new photographs of Lisa Trevor, a really perfect persona that we met within the REmake of the primary recreation. And likewise some monsters or scenarios which can be nonetheless nods to later video games.

Talking of Lisa Trevor, who can be performed through Marina Mazepa (We just lately noticed her in James Wan’s Malignant), the movie’s director, Johannes Roberts, showed to IGN that his position can be “elementary to the movie “.

As well as, he instructed us that Trevor’s tale can be “terrifying but additionally tragic.”. He even claimed that, “Within the film, we in reality attached her to the Claire Redfield tale, beginning with the orphanage Claire grew up in. “. One thing that makes it transparent who the woman who seems in these days’s trailer is.