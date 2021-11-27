Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon Town virtually contains an easter egg from certainly one of Resident Evil 5’s maximum remembered memes

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon Town involves our cinemas this coming Friday. And in case you are partial to the Capcom saga, you’re going to for sure experience all of the little secrets and techniques and references to video games which can be scattered all through the movie.

And whilst numerous easter eggs made it to the overall lower, one of the crucial maximum memorable scenes from the Resident Evil video games did not make it, together with that meme-worthy scene in Resident Evil 5, the place Chris Redfield hit a rock.

The movie’s director, Johannes Roberts, advised us in an IGN interview that he at the beginning sought after to incorporate the scene within the movie, noting that even Chris Redfield’s actor, Robbie Amell, I used to be concerned with filming the scene. Sadly, it could not paintings within the film, however Roberts hopes {that a} long term film on this new reboot saga can come with the scene.

“Robbie has a really perfect humorousness, and it was once like, ‘Oh guy. We need to put this one way or the other.'”Roberts advised us. “We by no means determine tips on how to make it paintings, and all I will be able to hope is that someplace on this new imaginative and prescient of the Resident Evil global, the whole lot result in […] Robbie making his manner hitting a rock. “.

A sequel to Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon Town has but to get the golf green gentle. In spite of this, Roberts has a number of concepts about the place the brand new Resident Evil reboot saga may lead, together with which subsequent sport within the sequence may well be tailored to the large display. Alternatively, we remind you that we have got already printed our evaluate of the movie. You’ll be able to learn it right here. And if you need extra details about the movie, you will have unique movies with persona profiles to be had at the sport web page on IGN.