Residente Talks Sony Music Partnership, Plans for 1868 Studios

This 12 months has introduced unprecedented adjustments to the leisure enterprise as productions worldwide have been stalled as a result of ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which makes final week’s announcement of the launch of 1868 Studios, a partnership between Latin celebrity Rene “Residente” Perez Joglar and Sony Music Leisure, all of the extra welcome.

The multi-year settlement will see the artist and Sony Music Latin create, produce and globally distribute unique content material initiatives throughout a number of codecs, focusing particularly on the tales of the underrepresented. The union comes throughout a time when it’s important to open doorways for communities and teams whose heritage has been largely ignored by the mainstream film business.

“It strikes me as an artist to see how I can use artwork as an instrument for the Latin American neighborhood within the U.S. in addition to the remainder of the world,” Residente tells Selection. “It’s additionally an unbelievable device to inform our tales, although I’ll be telling all kinds, not simply Latin American ones.”

With a music profession that has solidified Residente’s place amongst Latin’s largest gamers, he has gained 4 Grammy Awards and 25 Latin Grammys. This 12 months, he acquired 4 nominations from the Latin Recording Academy, together with within the report of the 12 months and music of the 12 months classes.

Although he plans to proceed engaged on music, the rapper notes that the idea of 1868 Studios is his lifelong dream come true: an area the place he can discover his ardour for cinematography, which prior to now he satiated by integrating robust visuals into his music movies, incomes a popularity for creating eye-catching and progressive artwork.

“Movie course was all the time my ardour,” he says. “It was what I studied and practiced, and rap was my aspect passion. The factor is that I ended up killing it within the rap recreation, however that is what I truly love.”

Taking his abilities for writing music, he’s utilizing these abilities to develop scripts for upcoming productions. “I’m engaged on three totally different initiatives,” says Residente, who’s going to give attention to on-screen content material that features TV reveals, movies and music movies, a lot of which he’d been growing in his thoughts previous to discussing a possible pairing with Afo Verde, chairman and CEO of Sony Music Latin Iberia. The 2 met at a Soda Stereo live performance when Verde was working with Sony Argentina.

As Verde explains: “It began 15 or so years in the past once we began working with him, and we by no means imagined that these conversations would develop into a part of this. Working with him for the reason that starting of his profession when he created Calle 13, I heard his music for the primary time, and from the very first dialog I had with him, he was speaking to me in regards to the tales and the movies. Even earlier than urgent play and displaying me the music, he was telling me the concept of the video.”

Residente, describes the preliminary dialog as one thing that arose organically. “[Afo] knew I used to be going to do it anyway, whether or not alone or with Sony, as a result of I wish to do it, and once I wish to do one thing I am going for it,” he says. “On the identical time, we all know one another nicely, and he made a superb proposal.”

The title of the three way partnership is impressed from the Lares Rebellion (Grito de Lares), which is called the date of Puerto Rico’s solely cry for independence, on September 23 1868. Residente needed to go for one thing daring and hanging. “The truth that the studio has that date which represents the freedom of a rustic resembling Puerto Rico, I believed could be tremendous fascinating and a manner of creating a robust assertion as we enter this circuit as an idea that can be totally different from day one,” he expounds. “We aren’t going to be afraid or restricted from saying and telling what we wish to say. … “It’s additionally about displaying what kind of firm we’re and what we’re going to be doing. This isn’t going to be a manufacturing unit for producing in lots. The precedence is creativity and honesty and every thing that’s represented in my music.”

Along with 1868 growing tales about and for the Latinx neighborhood, efforts to characterize range will lengthen to behind the digicam through an effort to collaborate with a world artistic consortium of writers, administrators, on-screen expertise, musical artists, and visible artists to supply artistic providers for initiatives, together with TV sequence, movies, documentaries and branded content material.

“I wish to deliver ‘Hollywood’ to locations that don’t have the alternatives to inform these tales,” says Residente. “Within the African continent there are such a lot of, however it might be nice to inform them with an fascinating perspective. know numerous administrators, well-known ones and never so well-known ones who I’d wish to work with and do initiatives collectively.”

Sony Music Leisure’s function can be to supply its experience in content material creation, advertising and monetization to boost the size and scope of 1868 Studios’ work.

“It’s that pure development of the evolution of Sony Music,” says Tom Mackay, president, premium content material A&R at SME. “I feel on the finish of the day, we as a world music firm are realizing that we’ve to supply as many world class providers for our artists as we presumably can. If we’re going to be that form of 360 artistic accomplice, that’s what we’re trying for.”

Out of the three initiatives Residente is at present engaged on, he reveals that one of many tales relies on Puerto Rican revolutionary Aguila Blanca. Shares Residente (pictured under with actor John Leguizamo): “I’ve spent a 12 months working with the perfect historians in Puerto Rico to be able to write a script for a film about Puerto Rico. It’s a narrative primarily based round true happenings, which occurred by the top of the nineteenth century. It tells the story of the fixed battle of one of many oldest colonies on the planet, as they search for their identification as a rustic. One of the fascinating and conflictive characters of the time was Jose Maldonado Roman, higher often known as Aguila Blanca. His adventures appear to be they had been taken out of a Tarantino film, however in actuality they occurred and have by no means been advised.”