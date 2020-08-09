Residents of Jammu and Kashmir will get privilege on their land again! Government is planning to bring a new law

New Delhi: A new law is being considered to protect the land rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir so that the concerns of the people of the Union Territory can be addressed after the repeal of most of the provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution there. . A bill related to this is likely to be introduced in Parliament. Also Read – Increased attacks on leaders in Jammu and Kashmir, frustration of Pakistan: BJP

An official aware of the development said, “Work is being done to introduce new laws for the land rights of the local people of Jammu and Kashmir, which will allay the concerns of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.” Also Read – Jammu and Kashmir: Pakistan fired shells in Poonch, encounter started between militants and security forces in Kulgam

The official said that after the passage of this bill in Parliament, the fear of losing the right to land in Jammu and Kashmir will be overcome. Since there is no election since the division of the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state into two parts, there is no Legislature in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, so the bill related to this will be introduced in Parliament. Also Read – Indian Army destroyed terrorist launchpad in PoK’s Lipa Valley? Video-photos went viral

The government repealed Article 370 on August 5, 2019, which ended the privileges of the local people on land or immovable property and jobs. After this, there was a possibility of residents of Jammu and Kashmir to come and settle in the Union Territory.

The government had divided Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on August 5, 2019. The Union Home Ministry reversed its order on the new domicile rule for Jammu and Kashmir within a week of amendment in view of the protests in the Valley. According to the revised order, only residents who hold domicile certificate will be allowed to apply for recruitment in jobs there.

