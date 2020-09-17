Resignation of Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur, Modi cabinet quit cabinet in protest against farmers bill

new Delhi: Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur has resigned. Harsimrat Kaur has resigned over the Agriculture Bill. Harsimrat Kaur has left the cabinet to protest against the bill being brought with farmers. Harsimrat Kaur, who belongs to the Akali Dal of Punjab, is the food processing minister. Harsimrat Kaur has sent the Prime Minister’s Office resignation. Voting is to be held today in the Lok Sabha regarding the three agricultural bills. Also Read – CM Amarinder Singh said – Farmers opposing the Agriculture Bill are fighting for the life, so will not take action

After the resignation of Harsimrat Kaur, the Akali Dal said that support to the central government will continue. There is not going to be any change in this. Let us know that there are tremendous demonstrations in Punjab regarding the farmers bill. Farmers are on the streets and are opposing this bill of the central government. The Congress government of Punjab has supported the farmers. Also Read – Modi government has brought these three bills for farmers, JP Nadda said – these bills will increase the price of crops

At the same time, at first the Akali Dal was in favor of this bill, but in the midst of the continuous demonstrations, the Akali Dal took Uterne and started opposing the bill. After this Harsimrat Kaur had to resign. It is believed that the demonstrations being organized by the farmers of Punjab forced him to resign. The farmers had announced that if any Union Minister and MP came in the area, they would not be allowed to enter. Also Read – Union Minister Harsimrat Bolin- Decision should be given in rape cases in as many months as the age of the victim.