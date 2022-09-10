Resolve the SBC Elect. play campaign bag in FIFA 22 with the cheap solution and without loyalty

A very interesting 4 player pick for FUT.

Sometimes we like to try SBCs that have potential (and are a bit luck-dependent) in FIFA 22, and in the case of this squad building challenge Elect. play campaign bag We are going to be able to choose between 4 interesting players (it will be bad if you are not interested in one), and we are going to tell you the cheapest solution without loyalty.

And we speak of a solution (in the singular) because there is only one template to complete. Although its requirements may seem a bit expensive, the TOTS has made it much cheaper to complete the squads with high averages, so here we leave you what FIFASolutionsSBC proposes.

Solve the +95 Shapeshifter Player Pick SBC in FIFA 22 with the cheap solutions and no loyalty

FIFA 22: Cheap No Loyalty Elecc SBC Solution. play FUT campaign bag

The requirements of the unique template of the challenge are as follows:

The minimum team average must be 88.



The minimum chemistry must be 55.



A total of 11 players on the squad.

The fact of needing a minimum average of 88 forces us, as always, to buy 3 especially expensive pieces (the 3 TOTS players). For the rest of the squad, a LaLiga base is used, with players averaging between 82 and 83 to get to 88 while maintaining the minimum chemistry of 55. In any case, you shouldn’t have to drop more than 70,000 coins if you know how to move in the transfer market.

It’s hard to recommend an SBC that relies so much on chance for this price, but as we always say: if you want to try your luck and roll the dice, it’s a good opportunity to pray to the RNG gods.

