“Resort Del Luna” Remake In The Works By Studio Dragon And Skydance Television

tvN’s hit 2019 collection “Resort del Luna” goes to be remade as an American tv collection.

This previous February, CJ ENM and Studio Dragon entered right into a strategic partnership with American manufacturing firm Skydance Media for joint funding in and manufacturing of worldwide dramas and movies. Earlier works by Skydance embrace movies “Terminator,” “6 Underground,” and “Mission Inconceivable,” and TV collection “Grace and Frankie,” “Altered Carbon,” and “Jack Ryan.”

The contract between the businesses differs from different mental property contracts in that Studio Dragon might be concerned within the manufacturing course of from starting to finish on equal footing as Skydance.

The American remake of “Resort del Luna” might be written by Alison Schapker, the co-showrunner and government producer of season two of Netflix’s “Altered Carbon.” She can also be well-known for her work on “Fringe,” “Scandal,” and “Alias.”

Park Hyun, the pinnacle of Studio Dragon’s World Division, stated, “We’re extremely completely satisfied to be working with globally famend manufacturing firm Skydance in addition to author Alison Schapker, and we’re trying ahead to the longer term. ‘Resort del Luna’ being chosen as our first collaborative undertaking reveals that our firm’s work is globally aggressive.”

He continued, “We are going to lead the ‘Resort del Luna’ undertaking to success, and we are going to create worldwide dramas that extra folks from all over the world can get pleasure from. In doing so, we are going to turn out to be a premium drama studio that may elevate the standing of Korean content material.”

Invoice Bost, president of Skydance Television, stated, “At its core, ‘Resort del Luna’ is a spectacular visible fantasy grounded in a narrative in regards to the significance of human connection, misplaced lives, and unfinished enterprise. We’re excited to be partnering with Alison and Studio Dragon to deliver this timeless story to a world viewers.”

