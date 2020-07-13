“Resort Politics” started in Rajasthan, hotel sent to save MLAs from their own leader

new Delhi: The political game is changing every moment in Rajasthan. CM Ashok Gehlot showed his strength by parading his MLAs in CM House and said that they have adequate support of MLAs. Meanwhile, resort politics has also entered the politics of Rajasthan. The biggest thing is that Rajasthan has become a victim of resort politics in its own home. After meeting in CM House, CM Ashok Gehlot has now sent all the MLAs in three luxury buses to the hotel. Also Read – Rajasthan Political Crisis: Congress Legislature Party to meet again tomorrow, invitation sent to Sachin Pilot

It is not yet known what the Congress has taken this step. Has Ashok Gehlot sent MLAs to the hotel to escape the BJP or to avoid Sachin Pilot. Also Read – Rajasthan: Shock to Congress, this party said to its MLAs – ‘Do not support Ashok Gehlot, do not stay with Sachin Pilot’

CM Ashok Gehlot first parade his MLAs in CM House and then also showed the Victory Sign in front of the media. It seems that the crisis has been averted from the Rajasthan government at the moment. Ashok Gehlot himself has boarded the bus with the MLAs, it can be guessed how the trust in Rajasthan has weakened. Also Read – Sachin Pilot will not join BJP, said – CM’s back garden is not the place to prove majority

#Rajasthan : Buses, carrying MLAs, leave from the residence of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot after the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting. One of the MLAs says, “All is well.” pic.twitter.com/shZGBXlHQN – ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2020

It is being told that once again Ashok Gehlot will talk to Sachin Pilot and if he agrees then all the MLAs will be sent home. Meanwhile, it has also come to light that Priyanka Gandhi is talking to the pilot for a reconciliation between CM Ashok Gehlot and the Deputy Chief Minister.

If sources are to be believed, the pilot has put some conditions in front of Priyanka and if they are fulfilled then they can agree. Several times before this, many big leaders of Rajasthan Congress talked to Sachin, but his efforts failed.