“Resort Politics” started in Rajasthan’s politics, hotel sent to save MLAs from their own leader

July 13, 2020
2 Min Read

new Delhi: The political game is changing every moment in Rajasthan. CM Ashok Gehlot showed his strength by parading his MLAs in CM House and said that they have adequate support of MLAs. Meanwhile, resort politics has also entered the politics of Rajasthan. The biggest thing is that Rajasthan has become a victim of resort politics in its own home.
After meeting in CM House, CM Ashok Gehlot has now sent all the MLAs in three luxury buses to the hotel. It is not yet known what the Congress has taken this step. Has Ashok Gehlot sent MLAs to the hotel to escape the BJP or to avoid Sachin Pilot. Also Read – Rajasthan Political Drama: Priyanka Gandhi came forward to convince the pilot, these four conditions were laid by the pilot

It is being told that once again Ashok Gehlot will talk to Sachin Pilot and if he agrees then all the MLAs will be sent home.

