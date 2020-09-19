Resounded in Lok Sabha …. Donkey-dacoit-Kal’s Chhokra-robber family, Speaker gave stern warning

Lok Sabha: In the Lok Sabha on Friday, the members created a ruckus and made extremely indecent remarks on each other during the proceedings. The members crossed all the limits of the language, after which the speaker gave a stern warning to the members. The discussion on the taxation bill started in the Lok Sabha yesterday and the entire discussion was centered on the PM Cares Fund created to get rid of the Corona epidemic and the ruling party and the opposition embarrassed the House with unparliamentary comments. Also Read – Special preparations are being done for the monsoon session of Parliament, MPs will sit in the Chamber to the Gallery

Members used words like donkey, bandit, kal ka chhokra, lootera khandan for each other. On which there was a lot of uproar and the proceedings of the House were interrupted four times for about two hours. Amid this uproar, questions were also raised on the speaker, on which the speaker gave a stern warning and said that it is not appropriate to accuse me.

Actually, in view of the uproar, Kalyan Banerjee of TMC accused the speaker of bias, the speaker said that, I have explained to all the parties. All parties have been warned not to stand up and keep their point. Told everyone, in such a situation, they will be taken out of the house after taking names. Despite this, such allegations are not justified. No member can try to run the house with his mind.

In fact, during the discussion on the taxation bill, all members of the opposition raised questions on the PM Cares Fund. The opposition also questioned the transparency of the bill. After this, when the Minister of State for Finance Anurag Singh Thakur came to speak, the entire discussion of the bill got derailed and the ruckus started.

Anurag Thakur said, when these people do not get anything, then they are behind the PM Cares Fund. Anurag said, Nehru created the Prime Minister’s National Disaster Fund, but did not register it. He said that the entire fund was created to benefit the Nehru-Gandhi family.

When Adhir objected to the name of Sonia Gandhi, Anurag said, I will take the name of the whole family in the discussion. Anurag described Congress MPs as slaves of a family. Then what was Thakur’s statement that the impatient Ranjan lost his temper and said that he did not know where the Himachal’s yesterday was from, Himachal’s…, which spoiled the whole atmosphere.