Respawn is developing a single-player FPS from the Apex Legends universe

The company wants to hire people to work on a new title set in EA’s famous battle royale.

Respawn Entertainment is developing a new single player FPS set in the Apex Legends universe, which is the same one it shares with the Titanfall saga. This has been made known by EA’s own internal study after the collected information for a job offer.

At the moment there is very little information that can tell us much more, but this offer is aimed at hiring a senior systems designer for a “Apex universe FPS title“. The tasks of this designer are to deal with a wide variety of tasks including systems related to collisions, physics and audio.

Also, this is added to the job offer what Respawn Creative Director Mohammad Alavi posted a year ago on Twitter: “We’re developing a new single-player adventure for Respawn Entertainment. We’re a small but ambitious team with a history of dreaming big and making waves. Come work with us.” Please note that the offer is no longer available.

In addition, as Dexerto collects, the offer has specified that it is “a new single player adventure from Respawn“. Even with all this, there are several reasons to continue exploring this franchise with more titles, and it is the resounding success that the battle royale Apex Legends has had for EA, giving them multi-million dollar revenues.

