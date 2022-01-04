Respectable trailer and poster for Truthful: The Darkest Mild, Netflix’s haunting new mystery. What terrifying secret does this the city disguise?

Truthful: The darkest gentle is Netflix’s new thriller mystery that can premiere at the platform on January 28. The corporate has simply revealed the professional trailer of the collection and the brand new poster, in order that we all know extra about this mysterious the city created by way of Agustín Martínez (Los angeles Caza) and Carlos Montero (The dysfunction you allow), in an formidable nationwide manufacturing. Have a look beneath:

The collection may have 8 episodes and its personal creators outline it this manner: “You might be 17 years outdated, you reside in Andalusia within the 90s and at some point you and your sister uncover that your oldsters were accused of killing greater than twenty folks. They’ve disappeared and feature left you on my own earlier than a those that calls for justice and revenge. Thus starts this terrifying tale in which there’s additionally a sect, grunge tune, unbelievable beings, the solar of Andalusia and a mine that appears like a labyrinth. All this and a lot more is Truthful: The darkest gentle. An formidable idea that wanted a platform like Netflix that might dare to provide it. They usually were given on board straight away.“

Right here you’ve the professional poster of Feria: The Darkest Mild.

The Spanish manufacturing is about in an Andalusian the city within the nineties, the place truth is extra diffuse than it sort of feels. Truthful: The darkest gentle stars Carla Campra and Ana Tomena, the sisters Eva and Sofía who uncover that their oldsters are murderers. The solid is done by way of Isak Férriz, Marta Nieto, Ángela Cremonte, Patricia López Arnaiz and Ernest Villegas.

Right here you’ll be able to see a couple of professional pictures of the collection:

Truthful: The Darkest Mild premieres on Netflix on January 28.