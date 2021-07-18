Respectable Twitter take care of of Owaisi’s celebration AIMIM hacked, renamed Elon Musk

AIMIM Twitter Maintain Hacked: The authentic Twitter account of the political celebration All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) used to be ‘hacked’ on Sunday. The hackers modified the account title to ‘Elon Musk’. Celebration assets gave this data in Hyderabad.Additionally Learn – UP: Munawwar Rana mentioned – I can go away Uttar Pradesh if Yogi Adityanath turns into CM once more

He instructed that the celebration's Twitter account used to be hacked in a similar way 9 days in the past, which used to be later restored. Assets mentioned that the account used to be hacked once more on Sunday round 1 pm. The hackers changed AIMIM with 'Elon Musk' and put an image of Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

A celebration spokesperson mentioned, "9 days again additionally, the authentic Twitter account of AIMIM used to be hacked, which we later restored through chatting with Twitter. Now as soon as once more the account has been hacked. He mentioned {that a} grievance can be lodged with the police on Monday on this subject.