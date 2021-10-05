“Rest the internet in peace”: this is how the Liga MX teams mocked the fall of WhatsApp

(Foto: Twitter/@ClubPueblaMX)

Part of the morning and afternoon of this Monday, October 4, the drop from three of the main social networks around the world; Facebook, WhatsApp e Instagram stopped operating and affected thousands of users without their services.

What for some was a time of stress and worry, for others it was an opportunity to make the best memes of the day. Some teams from the MX League They did not neglect the opportunity and joined in the jokes that were raised on Twitter.

The main one was the set of Puebla. It should be noted that it is one of the Mexican teams that most promotes internet trends in its official account, so for the fall of social networks it took great pains and designed a special message.

He did not neglect the work that the community manager and he referred to the fact that the failure of the networks was holidays for them. They also shared their condolences to Mark Zuckerberg for the loss of their social networks.

“May the Internet Rest In Peace This is the closest to a vacation your CM has had since 2018,” he wrote in his account.

As soon as they realized that in some areas the service was already returning, the poblanos took the opportunity to remember the extinct Veracruz Sports Club.

“The networks are coming back, WHEN WILL THE @ClubTiburones? #LaFranjaQueNosOne”, He published on his official Twitter account. His followers immediately reacted to the joke, as his way of responding to the joke generated great empathy. return of WhatsApp and Facebook.

Another club that also joined was the Atlas, where he posted a comment on Twitter to talk with his fans and discuss the bets that were made last day, especially after the classic from Guadalajara. “In the absence of WhatsApp, let’s talk here. Have you already cashed your bets? Tell me what you won, ”he wrote.

In response to his publication and to all the users who continued the conversation, he published: “To all those who won food and beer, are you going to invite me or not?”, He tweeted.

The official account of the Mexican team He was not far behind and also “got on” the boat of reactions on Twitter. On the occasion of the concentration of Tri ahead of the next elimination matches, he shared the photograph of Henry Martin as a synonym for what he did Twitter before the failure of the other networks.

“Twitter every time they go down #Facebook, #Instagram and #Whatsapp…”, public.

The current champion of Liga MX, Blue Cross, he also joined in on the jokes and made his own meme of one of his players. In addition, when little by little the service of social networks was reestablished, he used the image of Roberto Alvarado to mock those who ignored the internet problem.

“Your company who did not realize that the networks fell because he was reading Nietzsche,” he wrote

Another team that surprised with its reaction and generated empathy among its followers was the team of the Braves of Juarez. He used the theme of social networks to highlight the work that the club has done, especially in its matches against Cruz Azul, León and Monterrey.

“The platforms of #WhatsApp, #Facebook e #Instagram They are not working, but what is working is the actions of our Braves, but ask the last three League champions. Come on Braves! To look for the Liguilla! ”, It published in Twitter.

Near the 18:00 hours, little by little some applications resumed their activities and through Twitter users reported their reactivation after six hours without working.

