Restaurants to be opened in Maharashtra from October 5, government issued guidelines, learn details

Mumbai: The state government of Maharashtra, which is most affected by the Corona epidemic, has given permission to open restaurants and other food shops from October 5 and has issued Kovid-19 safety guidelines for them.

Hotels, restaurants and refreshments have been allowed to open in Maharashtra with 50 percent capacity from Monday. According to the guideline, Kovid-19 symptoms will be checked in customers on fever, cough and colds by admission.

Highlights of the guidelines: –

– It is mandatory to apply masks other than account time.

The rule of social distance should be followed while waiting for the food to come.

– For the purpose of detecting people exposed to the infected, customers should take their information

– Consent should be taken to share this information with the administration and health authorities.

– Sanitizer should be provided.

– Digital payment should be encouraged.

All precautions should be taken while taking cash.

– Toilets and handwashing places should be cleaned regularly.

– Glass or any type of blocker should be placed on the counter

– Separate arrangements should be made for entry and exit into the restaurant

– CCTV should be in operational condition throughout the campus

– Cooked food should be included in the menu

– Furniture should also be disinfected daily.