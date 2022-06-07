Restoring your PC will be much easier in Windows 11: this feature will install your apps automatically

When you have to face restoring a computer, one of the great inconveniences that can arise is the reinstall all apps. It can be a long and tedious process that can set many users back. That is why Microsoft is already working on a new feature for Windows 11, called restore apps, which will automatically reinstall all previous apps through the Microsoft Store.

With this move, Microsoft is going to try to save time for users who configure your computer after doing a Windows installation. This is something that can be found on other platforms, such as mobile devices, with the applications of their corresponding stores.

Windows will help users restore their computers

It has been through a Windows blog post where this new feature has been confirmed, which will be available in the coming months. It is detailed that they will try at all times to make it easy for customers to transition between two new computers, or when they make the decision to restore it. Likewise, it is also aimed at developers, since all clients will be retained. This is because it will automatically install your application without you having to constantly remind yourself to do so.

It is true that in the entry there is not much information about this feature. But by adding a screenshot, they have been able to draw some interesting conclusions. Specifically, it can be seen that when entering the Microsoft Store and clicking on Library, all previously installed applications that have been linked to your Microsoft account will be displayed. From that moment on, you will simply have to click on restore all.





From that moment on, the download and subsequent installation of all the applications that you have previously had will begin. But still, you can make a previous selection and keep only the apps that you use the most on a day-to-day basis. This will allow you to periodically review those applications that you do not use to prevent them from taking up unnecessary space on your storage unit.

But not everything is perfect. It is a reality that not all the applications that are used on a daily basis are in the Microsoft Store. There are many that are completely independent, such as Steam, Photoshop or Microsoft Office itself. In these situations you will not be able to use this feature, and you will have to do the manual installation. Although, it is expected that in the future the Microsoft store will be much richer in content and there will be no need to resort to external installers, making this function much more meaningful.