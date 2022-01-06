Restrictions being larger in Bengal, RT-PCR record essential earlier than coming into the state, Mamata Banerjee will meet PM Modi

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee: After the surge in corona circumstances in West Bengal, strict restrictions are being applied within the state. To restrict the continued motion from different states, the West Bengal govt has made it essential to have a unfavorable RT-PCR record to go into the state. Addressing a virtual press convention, Mamta Banerjee stated that for the following 15 days, we can track Kovid-19 circumstances, if there’s a surge in circumstances, then the strictness may also be larger much more. She advised that she’s going to meet High Minister Narendra Modi on Friday amid expanding circumstances of corona within the state.Additionally Learn – Congress MP Manish Tewari stated, what came about the day prior to this used to be maximum unlucky, Prime Court docket judges will have to examine PM`s safety breech

Mamta Banerjee stated that consistent with the information until Thursday night, 14022 circumstances had been reported within the ultimate 24 hours. The choice of energetic corona sufferers within the state has long gone as much as 33 thousand 42. CM Mamta advised that her assembly with the High Minister might be virtual.

On Thursday, 2,075 sufferers of Kovid-19 have been admitted to the health facility around the state. In conjunction with this, the choice of containment zones has additionally been larger to 403. The positivity price of corona within the state used to be 23.17%, the loss of life price used to be recorded at 1.18%. Greater than 19 thousand beds are nonetheless vacant.