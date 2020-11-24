Restrictions like lockdown in this state! Night curfew started, all schools and colleges closed – political rallies postponed

Himachal Pradesh News: In the midst of the devastation of Corona in the country, many states have taken many precautionary measures to prevent it and have imposed restrictions like lockdown. In this episode, night curfew has been imposed in Shimla, Kullu, Mandi and Kangra of Himachal Pradesh from 8 am to 6 am. The night curfew will begin on 24 November. Along with this, all educational institutions of the state will remain closed till 31 December. In schools, teachers from November 26 will teach children online. At the same time, Jan Manch and political rallies have also been postponed till 15 December. Also Read – Liquor party was going on after breaking the night curfew, police arrested 16 including six girls

State Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Bhardwaj told that curfew will remain in force in Shimla, Mandi, Kangra and Kullu districts from Tuesday to December 15 from 8 am to 6 am. By December 31, only 50 percent of the employees of class III and class IV will come to the state every day. Not more than 200 people will attend social, cultural and political events and a fine of Rs 1,000 will be imposed for not wearing masks. The decision to impose the ban was taken after the cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Jairam Thakur.

There has been a significant increase in the number of infections in the state this month. Of the total 547 deaths, 235 have died in November. There were 22,060 cases of infection in the state on 31 October. A total of 34,442 cases of infection occurred on Monday evening after three weeks. Treatment of 6,535 patients is going on in the state.

Most schools in Himachal Pradesh opened on November 1, but after some cases of infection were reported in some of them, the government had ordered all educational institutions to be closed till November 25. Now all the educational institutions will be closed till 31 December. The minister said that the teacher will continue to work from home till further orders.