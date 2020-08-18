Result DU for students going abroad for higher studies announced soon: High Court

new Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday directed the University of Delhi (DU) to declare the results of final year undergraduate students who have enrolled in foreign universities for higher studies. Along with this, the court also directed the university to create an e-mail ID so that students seeking provisional admission in foreign universities can send their request with full details. On such request the university will be able to take action. Also Read – Petition filed in Delhi High Court on pay cut of teachers of private schools, may be heard next week

A bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Justice S. Subramaniam Prasad said that DU will also give assurance to the foreign university that the results of the students concerned will be informed at the earliest. Also Read – Independence Day 2020: Today is the last day to participate in the Essay Writing Competition released on August 15, this is the direct link to join

The order of the bench came after DU’s counsel informed that the single judge of the High Court had passed an order on July 7 relating to the results of students taking admission in postgraduate courses in foreign universities. Also Read – B.Ed. in the new education policy, these major changes will be in the TET course, teachers will have to adopt new ways of teaching

In its order, the single judge had said, “As far as undergraduate courses are concerned, students seeking admission in postgraduate courses in foreign universities can inform the Dean (Examination) by writing an e-mail to them. In such a case, efforts will be made to give the exam results soon. “

The bench directed the university to follow the guidelines issued by Justice Pratibha M. Singh in the July 7 order.

Tuesday’s order of the court carries forward the order issued on Monday, directing that DU will create a new e-mail ID within a week and its information will be given on the university website.