Results of NEET 2020 released, country’s topper Shoaib Aftab told how 100 percent numbers were found

new Delhi: The National Testing Agency has released the result of NEET 2020 exam. The result of NEET has been released on the official website of NTA. Along with the results, the NTA has also released the final Q&A. In this test, Orissa’s Shoaib Aftab has topped 720 out of 720. Candidates who have appeared in this examination can check and download their result (NEET 2020 Result) by visiting the official website of NEET ntaneet.nic.in. Also Read – IPL 2020: These are 5 big reasons for Mumbai Indians win by 8 wickets over Kolkata Knight Riders

Shoaib’s Pargin, who got 100 per cent marks, is very happy with his son’s hard work and passion. Currently, the topper list is yet to be formally released by the NTA. Also Read – Passengers found corona infected, Air India in Hong Kong, extension flights halted until 30 October

National Testing Agency declares # NEET2020 results, Odisha’s Soyeb Aftab secures AIR 1, with 99.99 percentile. pic.twitter.com/eF0yUx1AFz Also Read – The next two and a half months are very important in the fight against corona virus, the health minister gave the reason – ANI (@ANI) October 16, 2020

NEET2020 topper Shoaib told that there is no doctor in my family, so I did not expect this. I had hoped to make the top 100 or top 50, but I never expected to score 720/720. The exam was being postponed, so there was a lot of pressure. But the goal was to use the time calmly.

There is no doctor in my family, so I expected this. I had hoped to make it to top 100 or top 50 but I never expected to score 720/720. The exam was being postponed, so there was a lot of pressure. But the goal was to stay calm & utilize time: Soyeb Aftab, # NEET2020 topper pic.twitter.com/9WA6u3NPW3 – ANI (@ANI) October 16, 2020

National Examination Agency (NTA) officials informed that the results of the examination ‘NEET’ conducted for admission in medical courses were declared on Friday night. In the examination, Shoaib Aftab of Odisha got the first place, while Akansha Singh of Delhi got the second place.

– About 13.66 lakh students appeared in this examination, out of which a total of 7,71,500 candidates have passed the examination.

– Most Tripura candidates (88,889) succeeded in the exam

– Second place participants from Maharashtra

– 79,974 participants from Maharashtra have passed the exam

– National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) was conducted on 13 September with stringent precautionary measures in the midst of Kovid-19 epidemic.

From this year, 13 All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Jawaharlal Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Puducherry, MBBS course seats will also be entered through NEET.

– This change has been made under the National Medical Commission Act-2019 passed by the Parliament last year.

This time NEET exam was conducted in 11 languages ​​- English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Marathi, Oriya, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.

According to preliminary report, 77 percent of the candidates took the exam in English language.

– 12 percent candidates took the exam in Hindi language

– 11 percent students in other languages ​​took the exam

– NEET exam deferred twice this year due to Kovid-19 epidemic

– The government decided to conduct the exam in spite of opposition from one class to save the academic session from zero.

A total of 15.97 lakh candidates had registered for the NEET 2020 examination.

– About 90 percent of the students had given the exam

This year, more than 14.37 lakh candidates appeared in the entrance examination on 13 September despite the corona epidemic.

– Due to being in the Containment Zone, the students who were not able to take the exam were re-organized on October 14.

– There was a slight delay in the result.

– Successful candidates in this examination will get admission in MBBS and BDS courses in government and private medical colleges of the country.

Education Minister expressed happiness after Neet’s result

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank expressed happiness after the NEET result and said, “To conduct the progress and better future of the students, these examinations were very important.” Nishank has congratulated the NTA for better conduct of the examination. He said, “Due to the hard work of all the people, the successful conduct of the examination and the result has been released on time. Due to the Kovid epidemic, an attempt was made to spoil the atmosphere regarding the examination of the country, but due to better resolution and will, not only has a year of students survived, but there will not be any hindrance in the study anywhere in the country and abroad. . “

It was necessary to conduct these examinations for future

Union Education Minister Nishank said, “Due to the global disaster Kovid-19, the academic and academic world of the whole world was being affected. In the current situation, soon we could not even get relief from this disease. In such a situation it was necessary to conduct these examinations for the better future of the students. “

Conducting this exam was nothing short of a challenge

The Union Education Minister said, “The Chief Ministers of the states also gave administrative help in conducting the examination and cooperated in the adverse circumstances. At the same time, conducting this examination by following the lockdown across the country was nothing short of a challenge. While conducting these examinations saved a year of wasting of students, there is no longer any obstacle in the merit, credibility, scholarship, award, placement and acceptance of admission in any university of the world and better future-building possibilities. Will come. “

Explain that despite all the opposition, the Education Minister organized the NEET. The opposition had started politics on this too, but Neet was organized irrespective of all the protests.